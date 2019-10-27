WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently had a confrontation with a fan. Barstool Sports released a video of the incident, which saw Hogan mock the fan by saying “You know what, brother? I got a right to have a few moments by myself. Let me tell you something, brother the last time I had a Shirley Temple was when me and your wife got together.”

Hogan will be part of the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Hulk will be leading his team of five to take on Team Flair at the show. It’s very unlikely that anything will be taken further with the incident as it appeared to be resolved at the time.

