Earlier this weekend, Netflix released the official trailer for the new documentary that focuses on the Hulk Hogan vs. Gawker lawsuit over the infamous Hogan sex tape.
Featured above is the trailer for the new special, which will be available on Netflix starting Friday, June 23rd.
The official description for the new special called, “Nobody Speak: Trials Of The Free Press” reads as follows:
Journalists are trained to look for stories behind the stories. The reporters investigating the Hulk Hogan sex tape and the sale of the Las Vegas Journal-Review, however, found something unprecedented: billionaires covertly using their fortunes to silence the media. Nobody Speak explores what Peter Thiel’s financial support of the lawsuit against Gawker and Sheldon Adelson’s shadowy purchase of Nevada’s largest newspaper mean for future of journalism, the First Amendment, and the power of the ultra wealthy.
