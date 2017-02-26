Video: Kevin Owens’ Brutal Attack Of Chris Jericho In Germany

WWE once again ran an angle during Saturday’s non-televised live event in Regensburg, Germany involving RAW’s reigning WWE Universal Champion and his former List-toting pal.

After popping up in Germany earlier this weekend on crutches and wearing a neck brace, only to be beaten down by Owens, the same thing happened again at today’s event, which was another one of the overseas installments of the “Road to WrestleMania Tour.”

Following Saturday’s attack, which saw Jericho taken out on a stretcher, WWE decided to publicize the angle in the form of an article and video on their official website. Video clips were also made available via WWE’s various social media channels (see below).

From WWE.com:

Kevin Owens attacked Chris Jericho during WWE Live’s Road to WrestleMania Tour in Germany REGENSBURG, Ger. – On Saturday night, Universal Champion Kevin Owens laid waste to his former friend, the already injured United States Champion Chris Jericho, in the midst of WWE Live’s Road to WrestleMania Tour through Germany. Due to injuries sustained last week at the hands of Owens during the “Festival of Friendship” on Monday Night Raw, Jericho was deemed unable to compete on the tour. Nevertheless, the outspoken Superstar made a surprise appearance on crutches before the crowd in Regensburg, interrupting The Prizefighter’s imminent contest against Roman Reigns. Unamused, KO proceeded to unleash another ruthless attack on his erstwhile best friend. Will Owens suffer any fallout for his actions? How will this affect Jericho on The Road to WrestleMania? Find out Monday night at 8/7 C on Raw, when The Prizefighter’s WWE Fastlane opponent, Goldberg, is scheduled to appear.