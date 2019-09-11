The fifth episode of USA Network’s “Straight Up Steve Austin” with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin drew 841,000 viewers and ranked #14 in the 18-49 demographic Cable Top 150 on Monday night, according to Showbuzz Daily. The episode ranked #23 in viewership for the night.

This week’s episode featured comedian “Fluffy” Gabriel Iglesias.

This is down from last week’s episode, which drew 1.097 million viewers and also ranked #14 on the Cable Top 150, and #34 in viewership. That episode featured RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. This is also a series-low this week.

As noted, Monday’s RAW, which served as the lead-in for Austin’s show but went up against the return of NFL Monday Night Football, drew an average of 2.130 million viewers, down 15% from last week’s 2.507 million viewers, and the second-lowest non-holiday audience ever, behind the June 10 show that drew 2.125 million viewers.

Below is our Straight Up Steve Austin season one viewership tracker:

First Episode, Rob Riggle: 1.211 million viewers

Second Episode, Sal Vulcano: 1.078 million viewers

Third Episode, Baker Mayfield: 987,000 viewers

Fourth Episode, Becky Lynch: 1.097 million viewers

Fifth Episode: Gabriel Iglesias: 841,000 viewers

Above and below are “Top Moments” from this weeks episode with Austin and Iglesias: