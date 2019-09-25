Monday’s WWE RAW episode, which featured a Fatal 5 Way in the main event drew average of 2.210 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The 5 way match was to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. The show also saw Rollins vs. Braun Strowman in the main event and featured a new Firefly Fun House segment from Bray Wyatt.

This is down from last week’s 2.272 million viewers for the post-Clash of Champions episode.

The first hour of the show drew 2.372 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.417 million), the second hour drew 2.213 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.319 million) and the final hour drew 2.044 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 2.079 million).

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the numbers

