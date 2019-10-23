WWE will be holding their Crown Jewel event later this week. The company are heading to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia for the event that is billing ‘as big as WrestleMania.’ One of the biggest Superstars missing from the card however is The Undertaker.

Even though he is not publicly scheduled ‘The Deadman’ has been seen out with Vince McMahon in Saudi Arabia this week.

Crown Jewel 2019 is the fourth event to be held in the Kingdom. WWE has a reported 10 year deal with the country to bring these massive events to the region. Crown Jewel will take place from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, the capital city of the Kingdom. The event will air live on the WWE Network at 1pm ET, with the Kickoff pre-show starting at 12pm ET.

