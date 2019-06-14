As noted, former WWE Champion The Rock will receive MTV’s Generation Award at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday night.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter today and congratulated The Great One on being honored.

Vince wrote, “The People’s Champ becomes The Generation’s Champ. Congratulations to @TheRock on being named the #GenerationAward recipient of this year’s @MTVAwards!”

You can see Vince’s full tweet below: