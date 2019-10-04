WWE CEO Vince McMahon took to Twitter earlier today to hype the debut of Smackdown on FOX tonight. We’re nearly at the tail end of one of the biggest weeks in US wrestling history. With AEW doing such a great job of bringing in viewers on Wednesday there is a good chance that WWE ‘retaliates’ tonight with a massive show on FOX.

“A new era begins tonight for #SmackDown as it celebrates its 20th anniversary with an action-packed debut on @FOXTV. #WeAreAllSuperstars @WWEonFOX #WWEPremiereWeek,” Vince wrote.

Here’s some segments, matches and news due to happen tonight: