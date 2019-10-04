WWE CEO Vince McMahon took to Twitter earlier today to hype the debut of Smackdown on FOX tonight. We’re nearly at the tail end of one of the biggest weeks in US wrestling history. With AEW doing such a great job of bringing in viewers on Wednesday there is a good chance that WWE ‘retaliates’ tonight with a massive show on FOX.
“A new era begins tonight for #SmackDown as it celebrates its 20th anniversary with an action-packed debut on @FOXTV. #WeAreAllSuperstars @WWEonFOX #WWEPremiereWeek,” Vince wrote.
Here’s some segments, matches and news due to happen tonight:
- Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston
- RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks
- Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon in a Ladder Match with their jobs on the line
- Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan
- Appearances by The Rock and several WWE Hall of Famers, including Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, Booker T, Lita, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Bill Goldberg, Trish Stratus, Mark Henry, and Jerry Lawler.
- Debut of the new SmackDown announce team with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Renee Young
