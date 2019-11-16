WWE CEO Vince McMahon took to Twitter to commemorate the birthday of WWE Hall of Famer ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage. McMahon wrote “He had unbound charisma that made him one of the greatest Superstars ever. Remembering The #MachoMan on his birthday.”

The History

The history between Vince and Savage is long recorded and extremely bizarre. There have been persistent rumors online over the past couple of decades surrounding Savage and Vince’s daughter Stephanie. We won’t post the salacious details here. Many fans have been quick to point out that Savage was one of the only stars from the 80’s who left for WCW and never returned to the company. This is undeniable, but does not in any way confirm or deny the rumors.

Randy Leaves For WCW

There’s a very good chance that the issues between the two stemmed from Savage leaving for WCW, instead of the rumored reason. However it looks like this will be one of those stories that will persist but never truly be answered. A lot of responses to Vince’s tweet ask why the WWE CEO did not induct Savage into the HOF whilst he was still alive. Again, this will be one of those stories that will likely never see a public resolution.

He had unbound charisma that made him one of the greatest Superstars ever. Remembering The #MachoMan on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/yqFzzqeTW6 — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) November 15, 2019

