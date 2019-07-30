WWE has announced a new six-man match for tonight’s SmackDown episode – The OC (WWE United States Champion AJ Styles and RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. The New Day (WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E & Xavier Woods).

This match is a change from the earlier announced plans, which had Big E and Woods facing Elias and Drew McIntyre in a non-title tag team match..

Vince McMahon reportedly called for a re-write of the entire episode planned for tonight, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com.

Tonight’s SmackDown takes place from the FedExForum in Memphis. The WWE website preview still has Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor advertised, along with a “King’s Court” segment with WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Trish Stratus.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s show, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.