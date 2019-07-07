As we reported previously, earlier this week WWE allowed Sports Illustrated to announce the double main event for Monday’s RAW episode from Newark, NJ. Andrade and Zelina Vega will be taking on RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Also Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre will face Roman Reigns and a partner of Shane’s choosing. If The Undertaker interferes in the tag team match match, he will be removed from the match at Extreme Rules.

The same article from Sports Illustrated with the WWE match announcement included a report on how WWE officials were happy with this past Monday’s RAW episode from Dallas. This was the first show after it was announced that Paul Heyman will be running the RAW brand as the new ‘Executive Director.’

WWE executives, especially Chairman Vince McMahon. Were said to be “immensely pleased” with the “pacing, tone, and essence” of this week’s RAW. This according according to SI.

We noted before how Heyman was not fully in charge this past Monday. But that his “fingerprints” were all over the show. It was confirmed that two of Heyman’s ideas were the stage explosion with Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley, and the angle with Mike Kanellis and Maria Kanellis. The appearance by WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits was also believed to be a Heyman move.