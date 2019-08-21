WWE recently announced that their NXT programme would be heading to the USA Network. The show will be live every week from mid-September at 8-10pm. This timing is extremely interesting as it will clash directly with AEW who premiere on TNT on October 2nd. WWE are clearly hoping that they can get the ‘jump’ on AEW in what is being referred to as the ‘Wednesday Night War.’

There have been questions regarding how WWE higher-ups have felt about their new potential competition on TNT. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently made some comments on Vince McMahon and his potential view on the new ‘war.’

“Vince looks at wrestling as being his,” Henry stated on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. “If you try to take something that belongs to him, he’s going to cut your hand off. Reach on my plate while I’m eating and see what happens to your hand. I’m gonna stab you in the top of your hand with a fork. That’s Vince. Wrestling is his plate, and you are reaching into his plate.”

Mark Henry then speculated that McMahon might actually be excited to get some competition. “I know he does [love it]. I don’t know nobody that likes to fight and be a tough guy more than him. Sometimes you can do it with your fists or a pencil, and Vince can do it with both.”