As we previously reported WWE will be bringing the NXT programme to USA Network as of September 18th. WWE announced the news earlier this week and revealed that the show will now be 2 hours live every week from Full Sail (for now).

One of the biggest questions following the announcement surrounded WWE CEO Vince McMahon. Many critics in the industry questioned whether McMahon could ‘keep his hands off’ the NXT product. The NXT brand has been built to become a phenomenon in terms of in-ring product and buzz for more ‘hardcore’ fans of wrestling. The idea of a Vince McMahon led-NXT seemed off putting to some, with Triple H seemingly having to take a back seat when the show comes to national television.

It appears as though NXT will be staying relatively stable in terms of who is running the show going forward. Dave Meltzer wrote the following in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter: “The story going around is that NXT will continue its same path, with Paul Leveque in charge and no Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn. And as long as ratings are good, while it’s Vince’s company and his directions and suggestions will happen, he’ll probably be mostly hands off. He hardly has the time now and certainly won’t come January with the launch of the XFL.”

We’ll have to see how this plays out, especially when the ratings start to play a factor.