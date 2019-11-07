WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to comment on the recent Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. The CEO wrote “after a historic #WWECrownJewel event that brought the first-ever Women’s match to Saudi Arabia, #WWE is proud to expand its partnership with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority through 2027.”

WWE had announced earlier in the week that they had expanded their relationship with Saudi Arabia to 2027, but now there would be two shows per year. The company had already been running multiple shows in the Kingdom, but this mades it official.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.