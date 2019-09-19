NXT held their debut show on USA Network last night from Full Sail University. WWE COO Triple H appeared in a conference call after the show to speak to the media about NXT’s debut on the network.

During the conference Triple H was asked if WWE Chairman Vince McMahon watched the show. “[Vince McMahon] sent me a massive congratulations after it was over and was thrilled with the product,” Triple H stated (you can check out the full audio below).

Triple H also discussed the new format of the show with the commercial breaks. NXT will now be a live show every week with AEW heading to TNT in just a couple of weeks.

It will be interesting to see if Vince McMahon gets more involved with the NXT product going forward. It appears as though McMahon is happy with how the show has started. But with the ratings being critical for the next few months we’ll have to wait and see.