Former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo recently made some comments on the AEW product on his podcast. Twitter account @XtremeEffect wrote that Russo stated on today’s podcast that “in 3 months AEW will be looking at these ratings and they’re gonna have no choice but to adjust things. We need a product that appeals to the masses, not the marks @IAmJericho @CodyRhodes”

Cody Rhodes then refuted these comments. One of the AEW EVP’s stated “we are happy and our partner is happy. We overshot projections and set a record for a WM debut. This is the era of cord cutting, simulcast and dvr bumps. We are proud of how incredible the numbers have been and know we need to work hard now more than ever.”

Cody also touted the success of the YouTube show ‘AEW Dark.’ “Both episodes of our bonus Tuesday night show “ #AEW DARK” have nearly received 2,000,000 viewers”

You can check out the second episode of AEW Dark below: