The Wednesday Night War officially starts tonight! NXT will be going head to head with AEW from 8-10pm ET. AEW will of course be airing on the TNT Network with NXT airing live for the first time for 2 full hours on USA Network. It has been revealed recently that NXT is planning to go overtime and will have less commercial breaks to stay with the action.

AEW holds this show in Washington, D.C., at the famed Capital One Arena on TNT at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s what AEW have planned for tonight’s show to combat the stacked NXT card:

Chris Jericho, Ortiz & Santana vs. The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega.

Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first AEW Women’s Champion

Cody vs. Sammy Guevara.

Hangman Page vs PAC

Jon Moxley to appear

