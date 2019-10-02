The Wednesday Night War officially starts tonight! NXT will be going head to head with AEW from 8-10pm ET. AEW will of course be airing on the TNT Network with NXT airing live for the first time for 2 full hours on USA Network. It has been revealed recently that NXT is planning to go overtime and will have less commercial breaks to stay with the action.

WWE will again be presenting the show in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. WWE is advertising the following matches and segments for tonight’s broadcast:

Matt Riddle vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole

Candice LeRae vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler

Street Profits vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Undisputed ERA

Johnny Gargano goes one-on-one with Shane Thorne

The Velveteen Dream Experience comes to USA Network

