AEW Star Kenny Omega recently made some interesting comments about AEW’s competition on Wednesday nights. The now confirmed AEW: Dynamite show will be going head-to-head with NXT on the USA Network.

Omega stated that AEW will feature “real stars, not developmental talent” when they head to TNT October 2nd. This was clearly a dig at the NXT promotion, who were previously seen as the ‘developmental’ brand of WWE.

NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic took umbrage with Omega’s remarks. The Superstar took to Twitter to write “hey @KennyOmegamanX remember when my match with @RealKeithLee embarrassed yours on your PWG homecoming weekend of BOLA 2017? Tune in this Wednesday to NXT TV on USA at 8pm so two developmental guys can show a real star how it’s done, again.”

The Wednesday Night War hasn’t even started and it’s starting to hot up.

Hey @KennyOmegamanX remember when my match with @RealKeithLee embarrassed yours on your PWG homecoming weekend of BOLA 2017? Tune in this Wednesday to NXT TV on USA at 8pm so two developmental guys can show a real star how it’s done, again. https://t.co/EhNNG5mCL4 — Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) September 19, 2019

