– Below is a new promo for Samoa Joe vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the July 9th Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. As noted, Lesnar and Joe will both be on next week’s RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

– The dark main event after tonight’s WWE RAW in Evansville, IN saw Dean Ambrose defeat WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a non-title match. Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas tried to help Miz win but Ambrose fought them both off.

– It appeared last week that Elias Samson’s first main roster feud would be with Dean Ambrose but The Drifter began a feud with Finn Balor on tonight’s RAW. After Balor interrupted an in-ring performance by Samson, Samson later attacked Balor backstage during an interview with Charly Caruso and left him laying. Balor tweeted the following on the sneak attack: