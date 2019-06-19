Above is the third episode of AEW’s Road to Fyter Fest series, to hype the Fyter Fest event set for Saturday, June 29 in Daytona Beach, FL.

AEW Chief Branding Officer Brandi Rhodes opens the video and thanks fans for the 15 minute All Out sell out earlier this month. Brandi revealed that the AEW Women’s World Title will be revealed at the All Out pay-per-view on Saturday, August 31 near Chicago.

The video also features CEO Gaming’s Alex Jebailey talking about how he got into wrestling, what the convention means to him and the Fyter Fest event. He also previews his Hardcore Match with Michael Nakazawa at Fyter Fest.

This episode also features Christopher Daniels discussing his match with Cima, plus Private Party talking about training under Amazing Red and their opportunity on the Buy In pre-show.

Fyter Fest, from AEW and CEO Gaming, will take place on Saturday, June 29 from Daytona Beach. It will air for free on B/R Live. Below is the current card:

Hardcore Match

Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa

The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) vs. Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr. and Laredo Kid

Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

Jon Moxley’s AEW in-ring debut vs. Joey Janela

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. MJF vs Jungle Boy vs. Jimmy Havoc

Nyla Rose vs. Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki

Christopher Daniels vs. Cima

The Buy In Pre-show Match

SoCal Uncensored vs. Private Party vs. The Best Friends

Winners advance to All Out for a shot at a first-round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament.