Baron Corbin became the 2019 King of the Ring tournament winner by defeating Chad Gable in the finals on tonight’s WWE RAW episode.
Corbin defeated The Miz in the first round and then Cedric Alexander in the second round. He won the first-ever KOTR Triple Threat over Samoa Joe and Ricochet to make it to tonight’s finals. Gable defeated Shelton Benjamin in the first round, Andrade in the next, and then Elias.
Below are a few shots from tonight’s Corbin vs. Gable match from Knoxville, TN:
