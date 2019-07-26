As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart turned down an offer to appear at the recent WWE RAW Reunion special in Tampa. There had been speculation on Hart’s AEW Double Or Nothing appearance being the reason for his absence on Monday, but that’s not the case as he was invited by WWE.

In an update, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Hart said he passed on the RAW Reunion show because he’s loving the summer season in Calgary, and he didn’t want to miss one day of it. Hart wasn’t taking any bookings for appearances this summer because of that, and won’t be taking any bookings until August.

It was noted that The Hitman is in a unique life position these days as he’s able to do what he wants, and has no need to do anything he doesn’t want to do at this stage.

As seen below, Bret and wife Stephanie are celebrating their 9th anniversary this year. They were married on July 24, 2010.

Bret wrote on Instagram, “9 very happy years with my special angel Stephanie. Happy Anniversary!”