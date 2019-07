As noted, former WWE Champion “Psycho” Sid Vicious did not appear on last night’s WWE RAW Reunion show, despite being advertised.

In an update, Sid reportedly pulled out of the event several days ago, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

It was reported that WWE knew Sid wouldn’t be appearing, but they kept advertising him for the show anyway. There’s no word yet on why Sid backed out of the show.