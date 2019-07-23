Nikki Bella noted on Instagram that The Bella Twins did not appear for last night’s WWE RAW Reunion special because she was supposed to be in New Zealand. That trip didn’t work out, but it was too late to book the RAW appearance by then.
Nikki continues to hope for a ring return and make references to The Bella Twins vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics.
“Still praying that one day I can make it back, I believe in miracles And plus nothing would be better than showing The IIconics Who Runs It, And Who Rules It!,” she wrote this week to hype RAW Reunion.
Nikki recently revealed on a Bella Twins podcast that there were plans for The Bellas vs. The IIconics after WrestleMania 35, but those plans were nixed due to Nikki’s neck and the benign cyst that was found on her brain.
Happy RAW Reunion 👯♀️ So bummed @thebriebella and I couldn’t make it Bella Army! I was suppose to be in New Zealand (blog coming soon to our YT channel why I’m not there now) but so excited for the WWE Superstars and viewers tonight for such a fun show! Melina better wrestle!!! 🥰 I have had incredible memories on Monday Night RAW for well over a decade! I wish there was more than 10 slots for photos! I may post another 10! Lol and still wish there were more slots! My incredible memories are endless! Still praying that one day I can make it back, I believe in miracles 😊🙏🏼 And plus nothing would be better than showing The IIconics Who Runs It, And Who Rules It! Bella Army 4 Life! Double Trouble 4 Life! Bellas 4 Life! Haters Gonna Hate, Bellas Gonna Ball! Always! #bellaarmy #bellas #fearlessnikki #briemode #raw #rawreunion