As noted, WWE has announced a special RAW Reunion episode for July 22 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. WWE is billing this as the biggest Reunion in history.

The reunion special was suggested to WWE by the USA Network, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. It was recently reported that USA officials suggested several ideas to WWE as they have been disappointed with the ratings for RAW and SmackDown. One of the ideas was the WWE 24/7 Title and another was this RAW Reunion episode.

WWE’s promo for the reunion special listed several Legends and Hall of Famers. Meltzer noted that there was talk within WWE of there being 35 or more stars booked for the special, but that wasn’t confirmed. It was also noted that the USA Network suggested names to be brought back for the reunion, but there’s no word yet on who else they suggested.

Besides the names we mentioned last night, others listed or featured in the RAW Reunion promo are Booker T, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and Triple H & Shawn Michaels as DX. The updated list of stars named or featured in the promo looks like this:

* Booker T

* Christian

* D-Von Dudley

* DX (Triple H and Shawn Michaels)

* Eric Bischoff

* Hulk Hogan

* Hurricane Helms

* Jerry Lawler

* Jimmy Hart

* Kevin Nash

* Kurt Angle

* Ric Flair

* Santino Marella

* Scott Hall

* Sean Waltman

* Sgt. Slaughter

* Shawn Michaels

* Steve Austin

* Ted DiBiase Sr.

* The Boogeyman

WWE previously held a RAW Family Reunion episode on October 9, 2006 from Columbia, SC, and a RAW Reunion episode on January 19, 2015 in Dallas.