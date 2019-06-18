There’s been speculation on Impact Wrestling possibly granting a release to Killer Kross now that they have released his girlfriend Scarlett Bordeaux, but PWInsider reports that Kross will continue working for the company as they are not planning on giving him the release now.

There’s been heat on Kross, who also works as a Producer for Impact, for speaking out against the company on the recent Wrestling Perspectives podcast with former X Division Champion Petey Williams.

Kross has wanted out of his Impact contract for financial reasons, among other issues. Kross noted in the interview how Bordeaux was still living at home because of how little money she was making with Impact, adding that her situation was worse than his. Bordeaux had become one of the top women’s division talents for the company.

There’s no word yet on if Kross is interested in leaving Impact to pursue a potential job with WWE. It was reported back in September 2018 that WWE had interest in signing Kross, and that they were putting feelers out to the big man. New Japan Pro Wrestling also had interest at the time. We’ve heard nothing about WWE’s interest in Kross since then, but the feelers were interesting because he was under contract to Impact. Kross also confirmed in a recent interview that WWE did contact him after he first debuted with Impact in 2018.