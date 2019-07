As noted earlier, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins took to Twitter today and apologized for the recent social media beef with IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay of New Japan Pro Wrestling, specifically the “let’s compare bank accounts” line he made in a recent tweet.

Ospreay responded with a tweet this evening and accepted Rollins’ apology. He also joked about Rollins buying him a Nando’s to squash the beef.

“Honestly nothing but respect for you sir, just a bit of banter in my mind. I’ve followed your career since you were Tyler Black, I know it’s not all the money & it’s about the love. Keep flying your flag & having fun,” Ospreay added.

Below is Ospreay’s full tweet along with the apology from Rollins and a look back at their exchange:

Apology accepted. Just buy me a Nando’s 😉 😂 Honestly nothing but respect for you sir, just a bit of banter in my mind. I’ve followed your career since you were Tyler Black, I know it’s not all the money & it’s about the love. Keep flying your flag & having fun. https://t.co/R8ssB8xh05 — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) July 2, 2019

After a few days to sit on it, I’d like to apologize to @WillOspreay for the tweet I sent his way about comparing bank accounts. It was dumb of me & not in line with my values. The moment I pressed the send button I knew it was trash, but I’m too stubborn for my own good. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 2, 2019

I stand firm in my sentiments that @WWE is the best pro wrestling on the planet and that I’m the best of the best doing it right now. After a helluva week of travel, our crew didn’t waver for a second. Top level humans busting their asses for the love of the game. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 2, 2019

I couldn’t be more proud to be a champion with this company and represent @WWE and the entire industry in the way it deserves. No more garbage tweets. I can and will be better. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 2, 2019

No one is upset 😂 — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 25, 2019

No one even said the best. — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 25, 2019

You love adding stuff don’t ya. I mean the original question was “Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it” No talk of money. No talk of Ricochet. You said anyone. Here I am. Just as consistent, just as good.

Hope the back heals up. https://t.co/dfwkKVlyR4 — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 25, 2019

I mean if you wanna talk numbers we can compare bank accounts too. P.S. That’s counting a month off with a broken back…👍🏼 buddy. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 25, 2019

Fact of the day:

Will Ospreay wrestled more matches in 2019 THAN @WWERollins Catch up little guy 😘 pic.twitter.com/GH9ywGGGlm — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 25, 2019

3 Different Champions.

3 Different Companies.

3 Different Contracts.

All busted our butts on the Indies. Just be happy for one another & have a drink.#WWE #AEW #NJPW #INDEPENENT pic.twitter.com/SveZTYQFNW — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 24, 2019

Ahhhh I’m sorry little guy. We already have a better version of you here and he just won his first US Title tonight (Congrats @KingRicochet). Keep working hard though buddy! https://t.co/JwB36iWaIg — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 24, 2019

Doubling down. Best pro wrestling on the planet. See that Cruiserweight Triple Threat? And that’s just one night, one match amongst the many. Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can’t. #WWEStompingGrounds #UniversalChampion @WWE — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 23, 2019