As noted earlier, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins took to Twitter today and apologized for the recent social media beef with IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay of New Japan Pro Wrestling, specifically the “let’s compare bank accounts” line he made in a recent tweet.

Ospreay responded with a tweet this evening and accepted Rollins’ apology. He also joked about Rollins buying him a Nando’s to squash the beef.

“Honestly nothing but respect for you sir, just a bit of banter in my mind. I’ve followed your career since you were Tyler Black, I know it’s not all the money & it’s about the love. Keep flying your flag & having fun,” Ospreay added.

Below is Ospreay’s full tweet along with the apology from Rollins and a look back at their exchange: