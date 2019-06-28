New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay has been making some interesting comments online recently. The former PROGRESS Champion recently spoke to Sports Illustrated on his Twitter rivarly with Seth Rollins and more.

“The whole thing makes me laugh,” stated Ospreay. “He put out there, ‘Find me anyone alive that does the same schedule that I do and performs at the same quality.’ I just said, ‘I’m alive.’

Ospreay then went on to say something very interesting. “Every person that is a star in WWE or All Elite Wrestling came from this company. This is where they got good, this is where they applied their trade to make themselves the stars that they are. No one’s leaving anytime soon, we’re all sticking together. Now is the time for us to take center stage and show the world that we are the best professional wrestling company in the world. And right now, I feel like I’m untouchable in the ring. I feel like I can get in there with anyone and bring out their best game. I’m more than ready.”

Will then tweeted later that he had completely forgotten the likes of John Cena and Randy Orton. Do you think that Ospreay has a point? Let us know on our Social channels via Twitter and Facebook.