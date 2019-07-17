Tomorrow will see Day 5 of the G1 Climax tournament take place from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. This will be the start of a three day stint at the world famous pro wrestling building.

One of the most hotly anticipated bouts of the night will see Will Ospreay take on Kota Ibushi. This match will be taking place as part of A Block. New Japan’s English Language website NJPW1972.com had some fascinating comments on the upcoming rematch. They remarked on the similarities between two of the world’s best talents.

“When Will Ospreay was just beginning to get noticed on the world stage he was frequently described to potential Japanese fans as ‘the British Kota Ibushi’. Some four years on, those words have proven to be prophetic indeed” the site remarked.

“From transforming their bodies to adapt to junior heavyweight and heavyweight competition, to changing their reputations from daredevil to brutal striker, Ospreay and Ibushi’s roads in New Japan have been strikingly similar. It was only inevitable that those roads should meet, and on January 4, they did in the opening bout of Wrestle Kingdom 13, for the NEVER Openweight Championship.”

