NJPW star Will Ospreay has won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. The UK born performer defeated Dragon Lee at today’s Dominion show to take the gold. Ospreay won the opportunity to compete for the title at the Best of Super Juniors tournament. The ‘Aerial Assassin’ won that tournament on Wednesday of last week against Shingo Takagi. Jon Moxley also debuted at the Wednesday show, defeating Juice Robinson to become IWGP United States Champion.

Ospreay has announced that he will be defending the title at NJPW Southern Showdown in Melbourne, Australia on June 29th. Will plans to defend his Championship against Robbie Eagles of the Bullet Club. Check out some of the incredible footage from today’s match between Lee and Ospreay via the tweets below: