WWE has announced a big Winners Take All tag team match for the main event of the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.
RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins will team up to face Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in mixed tag team action. Their titles will be on the line. Per the stipulations, Evans and Corbin will receive no more matches with Lynch or Rollins if they lose at Extreme Rules.
The 2019 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view takes place on July 14 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.
Below are a few shots from tonight’s opening RAW segment:
WINNERS TAKE ALL?!@BaronCorbinWWE & @LaceyEvansWWE are coming for EVERYTHING that @WWERollins & @BeckyLynchWWE hold sacred, and they want to take it at #ExtremeRules! #RAW pic.twitter.com/LscZL1iMPA
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2019
Did @BaronCorbinWWE & @LaceyEvansWWE REALLY just call out @WWERollins & @BeckyLynchWWE for a match at #ExtremeRules?! #RAW pic.twitter.com/nMxFohfS3d
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 25, 2019
The time for talking ended in a HURRY.@WWERollins & @BeckyLynchWWE are trading blows with @BaronCorbinWWE & @LaceyEvansWWE! #RAW pic.twitter.com/ZhuUdihpTn
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2019
🎵 Can you feel the love tonight?
The peace the evening brings… 🎵#RAW @WWERollins @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/zGdUca1U80
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 25, 2019
* @BeckyLynchWWE's music hits *@WWERollins: 😍😍😍#RAW pic.twitter.com/ftG01gTLhX
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 25, 2019
#TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE & The #BeastSlayer @WWERollins are CLEANING HOUSE after a failed sneak attack by @BaronCorbinWWE and @LaceyEvansWWE on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/L6b9PI8wJG
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2019