WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson, Gail Kim, Mickie James, Christy Hemme, Maria Kanellis, Shelly Martinez and several other women who worked with Ashley Massaro in WWE have launched a new GoFundMe campaign to help Ashley’s daughter Alexa with her education costs. You can see the YouTube message from the former WWE Superstars above, known as The Squared Circle Sisters.

The campaign can be found at this link and has raised $7,294 of a $100,000 goal as of this writing, with 101 people in 6 hours.

Massaro passed away last Thursday at the age of 39 after an apparent suicide. She would have turned 40 this coming Sunday.

GoFundMe

The message on the GoFundMe account reads like this:

“We, the Squared Circle Sisters who had the amazing honor of working with Ashley Massaro in the WWE, have come together to honor Ashley’s memory – and to create light and hope in the wake of tragedy. We all knew and loved Ashley and her beautiful spirit. Her smile radiated the entire locker room and arenas everywhere. We also got to know Ashley’s incredible daughter Alexa.”

“As our way to show Lexi she is not alone, we have started this gofundme campaign to unite us all and show Lexi and her family our love. Every dollar raised will go into an official New York State 529 college savings plan (technical schools, vocational schools and career colleges all included) to provide for Lexi’s continued education – which would have made Ashley so happy.”

“We invite you to please watch the video we put together & join us by contributing to the cause. Let’s keep Ashley’s memory alive now and forever!! Ashley, thank you for touching our souls and being you! Lexi, please stay strong and know you can reach out to any of us for support! YOU ARE NOT ALONE! WE LOVE YOU!! – Your Squared Circle Sisters”