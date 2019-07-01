The Wrestling Winedown is the latest show to join us alongside The Intercontinental Breakfast and The Fabulous Heelnerds.

Fresh off of the inaugural Stomping Grounds event. WWE has announced some new, exciting changes coming to the company. Episode 13 sees Hayleigh and Lo take you through the best matches and moments from Stomping Grounds as well as what the future of WWE may hold under new executives. Get ready to unwind 🥂

Music:

Fior Murua

Image Design:

Joy Lin Arness

Don’t forget that you can check out more from our site exclusively through our Newsletter. It is sent out 3 times a week maximum (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) and has breaking news updates and exclusive articles. You get content from professional wrestlers, podcast personalities and more that you will not get anywhere else on the site. Did we mention that it is completely FREE to sign up?