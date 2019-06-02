We here at 24Wrestling are so, so pleased to announce another member of the 24WR family. Wrestling Winedown is the latest show to join us alongside The Intercontinental Breakfast and The Fabulous Heelnerds.

Grab your wine and get comfy y’all! On this week’s episode, Hayleigh and Lo take you through AEW’s “Double Or Nothing” event that took place in their hometown of Las Vegas. The girls also chat about Jon Moxley’s candid post-WWE interview on “Talk Is Jericho” that was recently released. Cheers!

Music:

Fior Murua

Image Design:

Joy Lin Arness