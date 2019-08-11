The Wrestling Winedown is the latest show to join us alongside The Intercontinental Breakfast, All Night Long Wrestling Podcast, Just Jessy and The Fabulous Heelnerds.

We’re unleashing our inner Tyra Banks in this episode! In Episode 16, Hayleigh and Lo discuss and share their thoughts on a recently released Bleacher Report article on non-wrestling fans watching WWE and choosing who they believe is a top megastar in the company. Check out the full article here: bleacherreport.com/articles/284225…dict-the-future.

Music:

Fior Murua

Image Design:

Joy Lin Arness

