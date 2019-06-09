We here at 24Wrestling are so, so pleased to announce another member of the 24WR family. Wrestling Winedown is the latest show to join us alongside The Intercontinental Breakfast and The Fabulous Heelnerds.

Grab your bellini and get ready to wind down! On this week’s special edition of Wrestling Winedown, Hayleigh and Lo discuss the past, present and future of WWE’s female roster. Cheers! Check out the show below:

