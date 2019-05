We here at 24Wrestling are so, so pleased to announce another member of the 24WR family. Wrestling Winedown is the latest show to join us alongside The Intercontinental Breakfast and The Fabulous Heelnerds.

Unwind with Hayleigh and Lo as they take you through the matches and moments during #MITB that they loved, to ones that made them reach for the bottle of Rosé. From the dramatic moments to the title changes and cash ins, these girls have got you covered. Cheers!