With the WWE Draft now complete, Superstars are now settling into their new brands. In Episode 25, Hayleigh and Lo discuss Bayley’s new and improved character, Scorpio Sky saving the day for SCU on AEW Dynamite, the end(?) of the Firefly Firehouse and much more. We also have the word on the street. Cheers!

Music- Fior Murua

Logo Design- Joy Lin Arness