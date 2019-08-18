The Wrestling Winedown is the latest show to join us alongside The Intercontinental Breakfast, All Night Long Wrestling Podcast, Just Jessy and The Fabulous Heelnerds.

Here’s what Hayleigh and Lo had to say about their latest episode.

After a short break, we’re back and ready to chat wrestling and sip wine with y’all! In Episode 16, Hayleigh and Lo discuss the best moments of the week from NXT Takeover: Toronto. SummerSlam, Raw, Smackdown and NXT as well as the word on the street!

Music- Fior Murua

Logo Design- Joy Lin Arness

Don’t forget that you can check out more from our site exclusively through our Newsletter. It is sent out 3 times a week maximum (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) and has breaking news updates and exclusive articles. You get content from professional wrestlers, podcast personalities and more that you will not get anywhere else on the site. Did we mention that it is completely FREE to sign up?