We here at 24Wrestling are so, so pleased to announce another member of the 24WR family. Wrestling Winedown is the latest show to join us alongside The Intercontinental Breakfast and The Fabulous Heelnerds.

Grab your wine and get comfy y’all! On this week’s special episode, Hayleigh and Lo talk with Dmon Cotton, a Vegas wrestler who had the amazing opportunity to be a part of AEW’s “Double or Nothing” event. We talk all about his experience at the event and training at Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW).

Music:

Fior Murua

Image Design:

Joy Lin Arness

Don’t forget that you can check out more from our site exclusively through our Newsletter. It gets sent out 3 times a week maximum (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) and will feature breaking news updates and exclusive articles. You’ll get content from professional wrestlers, podcast personalities and more that you will not get anywhere else on the site. Did we mention that it is completely FREE to sign up?