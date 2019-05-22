We here at 24Wrestling are so, so pleased to announce another member of the 24WR family. Wrestling Winedown is the latest show to join us alongside The Intercontinental Breakfast and The Fabulous Heelnerds. Unwind with hosts Hayleigh and Lo as they catch you up on the latest in professional wrestling. From Raw to Smackdown and all of the suplexes in between, these gals have got you covered. Cheers!

They release a new episode every Saturday, we’ve got this week’s show below where you can hear Hayleigh and Lo’s thoughts on the Lars Sullivan situation, Money In The Bank and more. Check it out and let us know what you think in the comments!