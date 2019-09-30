WWE has officially announced that the WWE 205 Live show will be moving to Friday nights.

The show will still air at 10pm ET, after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air, and take place from the same arena. Friday’s show will air from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. 205 Live currently airs at 10pm ET on Tuesday nights.

Lio Rush is currently the #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak, but there’s no word yet on when the title match will take place. It’s been rumored for Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode that goes head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, but that hasn’t been confirmed. WWE touted Gulak, Oney Lorcan, Humberto Carrillo and Tony Nese in their announcement on the change.

