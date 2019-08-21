As noted previously, WWE will soon be heading to the FOX Network on Friday’s with Smackdown Live. This takes place in October and reportedly WWE may be looking to scrap one of their ongoing shows once the move takes place.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, the expectation is that the weekly SmackDown Live tapings will run for three hours once the show moves to FOX. This could potentially mean that the third hour could feature the Cruiserweight talent. There are reportedly those backstage in WWE who believe that ‘205 Live’ is a failed experiment and it could soon be scrapped.

WWE reintroduced the Cruiserweight Division during the 2016 Brand Extension. 205 Live was then shortly announced as an exclusive show for the stars of the division.

Whilst we have nothing concrete there is an opportunity that WWE could keep 205 Live as a Network exclusive. NXT will be moving to the USA Network in September and whilst the show will be available on delay Thursdays WWE might look to keep 205 Live in a prominent position as a live offering. As soon as we have more on the story we will update you here.