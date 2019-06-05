Tonight’s WWE SmackDown saw R-Truth and Elias trade the WWE 24/7 Title once again.
Truth was ordered to defend the title against Elias in a Lumberjack Match, which saw Elias quickly pin Truth to capture the title. The Lumberjacks then attacked Elias but he escaped and ended up under the ring with Truth. Truth came back from under the ring with a referee and the title, confirming another title change.
Truth is now a four-time WWE 24/7 Champion. Elias became a two-time champion with his brief reign.
Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change:
