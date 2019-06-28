The LAX’s Ortiz and Santana will see their Impact Wrestling contracts expire later this summer, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It was noted that this will be a key departure as they currently hold the Impact Tag Team Titles and their stock has risen greatly over the past few months.

WWE and AEW both reportedly have interest in signing the tag team. The Observer noted how WWE is trying to sign everyone they can right now, and how AEW is really focused on building their tag team division.