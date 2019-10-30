WWE has released the first of their upcoming run of exclusive Podcasts. ‘WWE After The Bell’ is hosted by SmackDown commentator Corey Graves and is available wherever you get podcasts.

The first episode features interviews with some top WWE talents. Triple H. Ric Flair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley are part of the first episode.

WWE COO Triple H wrote the following regarding the new show. Sat down with @WWENXT original @WWEGraves on the first episode of #ATBWWE. We talked about #WWENXT, music, and much more. @AfterTheBellWWE

You can check out some clips from the first episode below:

