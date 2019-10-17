Newly signed WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez recently spoke to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion revealed that WWE has ‘allowed’ him to finish up his obligations with Mexican based promotion AAA.

“So, I’m still gonna be able to compete on one of their [AAA] shows. So, that is awesome that WWE just gave me the green light to go ahead and compete on one of their shows, of AAA’s choosing. They know I have one more obligation to AAA and they gave me the green light on that. So, it’s just… to me it’s a great opportunity to come in and be a part of the WWE roster.”

Cain was also asked about the mask he used in his previous bouts, and if he would be bringing it to WWE. “With the mask in WWE? No, I’m going to go in and compete as myself,” Cain revealed.

*Credit To WrestlingINC for the transcription