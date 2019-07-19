WWE will bringing their Smackdown Live show to Friday nights on FOX this October. We’ve already reported on how FOX are looking to make the show look as great as it can but now it is being reported that the company are going all out to have a major debut show.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live recently commented about the situation. Alvarez claimed that “everybody that they can get and believe me, they want The Rock — everybody they can get will be on that debut show and it’s gonna be a giant show. They’re probably gonna want to shoot an angle for the next week and we’re talking red carpet, paparazzi, celebrities. They’re gonna try to get sports stars to appear on the show. Major League Baseball, NFL since Fox has the TV rights to both. So that’s the update on the Fox debut. It’s gonna be the biggest WWE show in a long, long time.”

There’s no confirmation on exactly that WWE and FOX have planned but it is likely to be memorable to say the least.

*Credit Ringside News for the transcription