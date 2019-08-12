WWE has officially announced that the SmackDown 20th Anniversary episode will air as the Fox premiere on Friday, October 4 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the SmackDown 20th Anniversary special will go on sale this Friday at 10am via AXS.com and the Staples Center box office.

“SmackDown has been delivering action-packed, family-friendly programming for two decades, and we look forward to entertaining generations to come as we begin this next chapter on FOX,” said Vince McMahon in a press release.

WWE has announced several Hall of Famers for the special – Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, Booker T, Lita, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Bill Goldberg, Trish Stratus, Mark Henry, and Jerry Lawler. The Undertaker is featured on a graphic for the event, seen above.

